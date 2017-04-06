Last prosecution witness testifies in...

Last prosecution witness testifies in attempted murder case

The last prosecution witness in an attempted murder trial testified Thursday that defendant Joshua Mathews Yasuo Valdivia's DNA was found on a beer can and a brandy bottle. Topeka police recovered a Paul Masson brandy bottle and a Bud Ice beer can in Ripley Park near 300 S.E. Lawrence after Tony Martez Dennis, then 29, was shot repeatedly on May 17. Valdivia, 28, is charged with attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of Dennis and felony interference with a law enforcement officer.

