The last prosecution witness in an attempted murder trial testified Thursday that defendant Joshua Mathews Yasuo Valdivia's DNA was found on a beer can and a brandy bottle. Topeka police recovered a Paul Masson brandy bottle and a Bud Ice beer can in Ripley Park near 300 S.E. Lawrence after Tony Martez Dennis, then 29, was shot repeatedly on May 17. Valdivia, 28, is charged with attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of Dennis and felony interference with a law enforcement officer.

