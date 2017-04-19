Kobach says staying in Kansas is a best thing for me to doa
"It's an honor to get an award like this, but in the same token, it's not one going in the military you ever want to receive," TOPEKA, Kan. - Secretary of State Kris Kobach says he's planning to remain in Kansas rather than take a job in President Donald Trump's administration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSNT-TV Topeka.
Comments
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Apr 23
|Alden
|2
|Why can't I use the little girls room.
|Apr 10
|John Marteny
|2
|Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa...
|Apr 7
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Apr 5
|Doug77
|185
|GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ...
|Mar 28
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Topeka JCPenneys tapped for possible closure
|Mar '17
|Whiny1
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan '17
|give a gift and pay
|3
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC