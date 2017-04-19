KHP vehicle involved in wreck at US-24 and N. Kansas while en route to N.E. 46th crash scene

A crash involving a KHP vehicle occurred around 7:35 a.m. in the west side of the intersection at US-24 highway and N. Kansas Ave. A crash involving a KHP vehicle occurred around 7:35 a.m. in the west side of the intersection at US-24 highway and N. Kansas Ave. No injuries were reported Wednesday morning when a Kansas Highway Patrol vehicle headed to another accident was involved in a crash in North Topeka, authorities said. The crash involving the highway patrol unit was reported around 8:35 a.m. at US-24 highway and N. Kansas Avenue.

