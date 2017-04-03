Kansas to give parents more say in children's critical care
Sheryl Crosier, of St. Louis, speaks during a ceremony for Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback's signing of legislation aimed at giving parents more control over medical decisions for their disabled or critically ill children as her husband, Scott, watches to her left, Friday, April 7, 2017, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. The measure is called "Simon's Law" for the Crosiers' 3-month-old son who died in 2010.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa...
|20 hr
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Wed
|Doug77
|185
|GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ...
|Mar 28
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Mar 14
|million
|1
|Topeka JCPenneys tapped for possible closure
|Mar 10
|Whiny1
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan '17
|give a gift and pay
|3
|I need this answered. (Sep '16)
|Jan '17
|Fat One Speaks
|2
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC