Judge dismisses most of Jayhawk Racing's lawsuit against the city of Topeka
A Shawnee County judge has largely dismissed a $4 million lawsuit by Jayhawk Racing against the city of Topeka that alleged the city was required to purchase the financially troubled Heartland Park racetrack. The case centered on whether the city was legally bound to purchase Heartland Park under the terms of a memorandum of understanding, or MOU, it signed with Jayhawk Racing and other parties in 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|20 hr
|-Glinda-
|180
|GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ...
|Mar 28
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Mar 14
|million
|1
|Topeka JCPenneys tapped for possible closure
|Mar 10
|Whiny1
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan '17
|give a gift and pay
|3
|I need this answered. (Sep '16)
|Jan '17
|Fat One Speaks
|2
|How's Topeka's Crazy Life (Jul '15)
|Jan '17
|Vlad the Putin
|2
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC