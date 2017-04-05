Judge dismisses most of Jayhawk Racing's lawsuit against the city of Topeka

A Shawnee County judge has largely dismissed a $4 million lawsuit by Jayhawk Racing against the city of Topeka that alleged the city was required to purchase the financially troubled Heartland Park racetrack. The case centered on whether the city was legally bound to purchase Heartland Park under the terms of a memorandum of understanding, or MOU, it signed with Jayhawk Racing and other parties in 2014.

