Jenkins talks bipartisanship, campaign money in Washington with Topeka West students

U.S. Rep. Lynn Jenkins, R-Topeka, who won't be running for reelection in 2018, spoke to students in Connie Jacobson's U.S. government class at Topeka West High School on Wednesday, telling them there is a lot more bipartisanship and that "the atmosphere in Washington is a lot better" than how it is portrayed on cable news. While it took them a while to warm up, a class of Topeka West High School seniors asked outgoing U.S. Rep. Lynn Jenkins a series of questions Wednesday ranging from free college tuition to campaign finance.

