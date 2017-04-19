International Center of Topeka cultivates appreciation for different cultures
International Center of Topeka president Patricia Dahl said the organization helps support international students studying on the Washburn campus and holds educational events for the general community. Throughout the academic year, members of the International Center of Topeka help make the city a home for Washburn University's international students while also organizing cultural events for the community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why can't I use the little girls room.
|Apr 10
|John Marteny
|2
|Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa...
|Apr 7
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Apr 5
|Doug77
|185
|GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ...
|Mar 28
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Mar '17
|million
|1
|Topeka JCPenneys tapped for possible closure
|Mar '17
|Whiny1
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan '17
|give a gift and pay
|3
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC