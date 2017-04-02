Husband-and-wife Topeka police officer and firefighter honored by their departments
The city of Topeka recently honored Topeka firefighter Josh Mayer and his wife, police officer Laura Mayer. The city recognized Josh for helping rescue people from a burning building and Laura for the care and commitment she showed to a small child caught up in a police investigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Sat
|Whiny1
|178
|GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ...
|Mar 28
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Mar 14
|million
|1
|Topeka JCPenneys tapped for possible closure
|Mar 10
|Whiny1
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan '17
|give a gift and pay
|3
|I need this answered. (Sep '16)
|Jan '17
|Fat One Speaks
|2
|How's Topeka's Crazy Life (Jul '15)
|Jan '17
|Vlad the Putin
|2
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC