House, Senate panel to explore options for Docking building in Topeka

8 hrs ago

Sen. Laura Kelly, a Topeka Democrat and member of the Legislature's state building committee, is preparing to discuss Thursday the possible hiring of an independent expert to assess options for rehabiliating the Docking State Office Building in Topeka mothballed at the direction of Gov. Sam Brownback. The Legislature's state building committee intends to explore whether to counter Gov. Sam Brownback's plan to dismantle Docking State Office Building in Topeka by hiring an independent expert to assess options for renovating all or part of the mothballed structure.

