House passes bill overhauling strong-beer sales in Kansas

Rep. Erin Davis, R- Olathe, spoke during debate Thursday in the House, on legislation giving convenience, grocery and drug stores entry into the strong-beer market in Kansas under a deal granting liquor stores authority to begin selling cigarettes and other nonalcohol merchandise. The House approved on emergency final action a bill Thursday delivering to convenience, grocery and drug stores entry into the strong-beer market in Kansas and granting liquor stores authority to begin selling cigarettes and other nonalcohol merchandise.

