Hold on to your hats: It's going to be a windy day, Topeka
According to the National Weather Service in Topeka, Saturday is going to be mostly cloudy with a high near 80 degrees and breezy south winds at 20 to 25 miles per hour, gusting to as high as 35 miles per hour. There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 4 and 7 p.m. According to the National Weather Service in Topeka, Saturday is going to be mostly cloudy with a high near 80 degrees and breezy south winds at 20 to 25 miles per hour, gusting to as high as 35 miles per hour.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why can't I use the little girls room.
|Apr 10
|John Marteny
|2
|Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa...
|Apr 7
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Apr 5
|Doug77
|185
|GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ...
|Mar 28
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Mar '17
|million
|1
|Topeka JCPenneys tapped for possible closure
|Mar '17
|Whiny1
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan '17
|give a gift and pay
|3
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC