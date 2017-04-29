Historical aspects of Topeka High School to be celebrated
Friends of Topeka High School will gather on Monday to formally dedicate a number of items from alumni and other supporters of the school built in 1931. A plaque to honor a longtime Topeka music teacher, a sundial, a coat of arms and a dozen refurbished chandeliers will be formally dedicated Monday during the Friends of Topeka High luncheon and reception.
