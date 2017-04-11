Handgun, open containers of booze found in car that refused to stop for Topeka police

A handgun and several open containers of alcohol were found in a car that police located unoccupied late Tuesday morning in a central Topeka alley after its driver refused to stop for officers just west of downtown. The incident began around 11:45 a.m. near S.W. 3rd and Polk when Topeka police bicycle officer Justin Long attempted to make a traffic stop on a gray, four-door Ford Taurus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.