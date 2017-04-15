Guns would sell quicker than real estate if Lindemuth bankruptcy changes
If Topeka businessman Kent D. Lindemuth's bankruptcy is converted so that his assets can be liquidated to pay debtors, selling the $1.4 million worth of firearms will be easy compared to Lindemuth's real estate holdings, a Shawnee County real estate broker said this week. Guns attract a wider market, Mike Morse said Friday.
