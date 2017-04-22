Green Fair at library encourages visitors to live healthfully and simply
Shalyn Murphy held her son, Elliott Murphy, as he used a spoon to feed mealworms to a chicken during Saturday's 10th annual Green Fair at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library. Litton shared information about the benefits of having "urban chickens" while offering a display focusing on that topic at the 10th annual Green Fair held Saturday afternoon at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library.
