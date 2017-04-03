Gordmans in Wichita, Topeka spared from closings list
Wichita's two Gordmans stores are not on a closing list filed as part of the discount clothing and home accessories retailer's bankruptcy. That's according to documents filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, where Gordmans Stores filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in mid-March.
Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
