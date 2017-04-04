GoFundMe page for Holton man charged ...

GoFundMe page for Holton man charged with sex crimes against 6 removed after raising more than $1...

The #justiceforjake GoFundMe page solicited help funding legal fees for Jacob C. Ewing, a Holton man facing a string of sex crime charges in Jackson County. The description of a GoFundMe page for Jacob C. Ewing makes no mention that the 22-year-old has been accused of sex crimes against five women and a teenage girl.

