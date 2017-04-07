Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after African-American newspaper editor
Topeka's governing body is expected next month to consider naming a bridge on S.E. 10th Street after Nick Chiles, editor and founder of an African-American newspaper published from 1899 to 1958 called the Topeka Plaindealer. Topeka's governing body plans to consider naming a bridge on S.E. 10th Street after Nick Chiles, the founder and editor of an African-American newspaper called the Topeka Plaindealer.
#1 38 min ago
Good idea.
