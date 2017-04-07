Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge af...

Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after African-American newspaper editor

There are 1 comment on the The Capital-Journal story from 6 hrs ago, titled Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after African-American newspaper editor. In it, The Capital-Journal reports that:

Topeka's governing body is expected next month to consider naming a bridge on S.E. 10th Street after Nick Chiles, editor and founder of an African-American newspaper published from 1899 to 1958 called the Topeka Plaindealer. Topeka's governing body plans to consider naming a bridge on S.E. 10th Street after Nick Chiles, the founder and editor of an African-American newspaper called the Topeka Plaindealer.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Oh No You Di-nt

Campbell, CA

#1 38 min ago
Good idea.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Topeka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16) Wed Doug77 185
News GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ... Mar 28 Cordwainer Trout 2
News Possible change in governors not altering Kansa... Mar 14 million 1
News Topeka JCPenneys tapped for possible closure Mar 10 Whiny1 1
News Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ... Jan '17 give a gift and pay 3
I need this answered. (Sep '16) Jan '17 Fat One Speaks 2
How's Topeka's Crazy Life (Jul '15) Jan '17 Vlad the Putin 2
See all Topeka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Topeka Forum Now

Topeka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Topeka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Topeka, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,118 • Total comments across all topics: 280,120,329

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC