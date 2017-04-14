EasterFest moves to North Topeka
The fourth annual EasterFest will get underway at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 15, with a parade in the 700 block of N. Kansas Avenue. The parade will go north about a mile, ending at Garfield Park, 1600 N.E. Quincy, where a "fun fair" will take place until 3 p.m. Lee Hartman, president of C5Alive, the leadership arm of the Capital City Christian Chamber of Commerce, said group members had been talking about "all the parades in Topeka" and why it seemed Easter was the only holiday that didn't have one.
