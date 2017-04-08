East Topeka food pantry passes out th...

East Topeka food pantry passes out thousands of pounds of food for Easter meals

People make their way through the line to pick up food during Saturday afternoon's Easter event at the Highland Park United Methodist Church. This year the church had an Easter meal food giveaway that included a ham and a bag of potatoes.

