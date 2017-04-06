Defendant in attempted murder case denies shooting victim
Charged with attempted first-degree murder, defendant Joshua Mathews Yasuo Valdivia sat in the witness chair Thursday to deny he repeatedly shot another man in Ripley Park, severely wounding him. On the fourth day of his trial in Shawnee County District Court, Valdivia testified he was with several friends before the shooting of Tony Martez Dennis and after the May 17 shooting, but not during the shooting.
