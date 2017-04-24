Critics question hiring practices, work ethic of Kansas securities commission staff
Gov. Sam Brownback's proposal to fold Kansas' securities enforcement agency into the state's insurance department has yet to clear the Legislature, but debate inspired by the recommendation continues to raise highly charged political questions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OttawaHerald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Sun
|Alden
|2
|Why can't I use the little girls room.
|Apr 10
|John Marteny
|2
|Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa...
|Apr 7
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Apr 5
|Doug77
|185
|GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ...
|Mar 28
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Topeka JCPenneys tapped for possible closure
|Mar '17
|Whiny1
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan '17
|give a gift and pay
|3
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC