County commission to consider appeal from family that wants septic instead of sewer

The Shawnee County Commission will hear an appeal Monday of the health department's refusal to grant a variance from the county's environmental code to allow septic systems to be installed to serve lots intended for residential development in northwest Shawnee County. The matter is among items on the agenda when commissioners Bob Archer, Kevin Cook and Shelly Buhler meet at 9 a.m. in their chambers in Room B-11 of the Shawnee County Courthouse, 200 S.E. 7th.

