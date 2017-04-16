Corrections officer sustains lacerations and facial injuries in...
Allen Thomas Schroeder Jr., 26, of Topeka, allegedly attacked Shawnee County Jail corrections officer Lacy Noll on Saturday, causing lacerations and facial injuries to Noll. An inmate at the Shawnee County Jail attacked a corrections officer Saturday, causing lacerations and facial injuries to the officer.
