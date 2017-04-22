Consultant: Shawnee County lacks sufficient housing for its richest and poorest residents

These two homes in the 1600 block of S.W. Valley View - one nearly finished, the other under construction - reflect a trend identified by a consultant working with Shawnee County for homes built here to be generally targeted at families with household incomes around $75,000 a year. Shawnee County lacks sufficient affordable housing to meet the needs of both its poorest residents, who annually make less than $25,000, and residents who annually make more than $75,000, a consultant says.

