City to hold meeting about planned S.W. Oakley Avenue project

Topeka's city government will share information and accept public comments at a meeting Wednesday about a planned project to replace the roadway on S.W. Oaklley Avenue between S.W. 10th and 12th streets. The gathering will be from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Kansas Children's Discovery Center, 4400 S.W. 10th.

