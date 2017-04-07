City attorney: Topeka ordinance regarding guns in municipal buildings conflicts with state law
A Topeka city ordinance that bans the concealed carry of firearms in municipal government buildings conflicts with a Kansas law that allows concealed carry in such buildings, says city attorney Lisa Robertson. The city's governing body consequently plans to discuss repealing the ordinance to comply with the statute at its April 18 meeting, Robertson said Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa...
|11 hr
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Wed
|Doug77
|185
|GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ...
|Mar 28
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Mar 14
|million
|1
|Topeka JCPenneys tapped for possible closure
|Mar 10
|Whiny1
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan '17
|give a gift and pay
|3
|I need this answered. (Sep '16)
|Jan '17
|Fat One Speaks
|2
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC