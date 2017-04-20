Chief Justice Lawton Nuss, Shawnee County judge seek pay raises for judiciary
Kansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Lawton Nuss, center, and Shawnee County District Court Judge Cheryl Rios, right, spoke to the Topeka Capital-Journal's Editorial Board Thursday morning about judicial pay and underfunding of the courts. Lisa Taylor, left, Kansas Supreme Court Public Information Director was also in attendance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why can't I use the little girls room.
|Apr 10
|John Marteny
|2
|Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa...
|Apr 7
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Apr 5
|Doug77
|185
|GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ...
|Mar 28
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Mar '17
|million
|1
|Topeka JCPenneys tapped for possible closure
|Mar '17
|Whiny1
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan '17
|give a gift and pay
|3
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC