Chamber, Go Topeka officials discuss St. Francis situation with Shawnee County Commission
Jackie Carlson of Go Topeka went to the lectern to address the Shawnee County Commission Monday regarding the future of St. Francis Health Care after it heard about the same topic from the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce's Curtis Sneden, sitting just to Carlson's left. If nothing else, ongoing dialogue in this community over the fate of St. Francis Health Care will send a message to decision makers at the state level, a Topeka Chamber of Commerce official told the Shawnee County Commission Monday.
