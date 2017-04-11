C-J Extra: Topeka celebrities to serve pancakes at fundraiser for Combat Air Museum
Plans are being made for the 24th annual Celebrity Pancake Feed, which raises money for the Combat Air Museum at Forbes Field. Helping with this year's fundraiser are, from left, Kevin Drewelow, museum director; Dick Trupp, museum board member; Dave Murray, deputy board chairman; and Gene Howerter, board chairman.
