Brownback celebrates bill signing in Wichita, political storm awaits in Topeka
Gov. Sam Brownback took to the road Wednesday to sign a bill authorizing the affiliation of Wichita State University and the Wichita Area Technical College, the two largest public higher education institutions in Sedgwick County.
