Boy sustains minor injuries after being struck by car in 1500 block of S.W. Western Ave.

A boy was transported to a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle in the 1500 block of S.W. Western Ave. Police said the boy ran into the road and driver wasn't at fault for the collision. A boy was struck by a car after running across the street in the 1500 block of S.W. Western Ave. He sustained a bump on the head and possibly a broken arm, Topeka police officer Raph Belt said on the scene.

