Body found in Kansas River near Belvue where man jumped from bridge on April 5

Pottawatomie County officials said Tuesday the deceased individual found is believed to be connected to the chase on April 5 in which Tyler Gibson, 24, jumped from the Belvue River bridge into the water. A search spanning nearly two weeks came to an end Monday evening when authorities found a man's body in the Kansas River near the Pottawatomie County town of Belvue, about 30 miles northwest of Topeka.

