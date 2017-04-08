Berryton man injured in two-vehicle accident
A 29-year-old Berryton man suffered injuries that were considered serious but not life-threatening when he was thrown from a car during a two-vehicle accident late Friday in southeast Shawnee County, authorities said. The Shawnee County Sheriff's Office wasn't releasing the names of those involved in the crash.
