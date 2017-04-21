At Home: Topeka Designers' Showhouse showcases 1927-era home

Leslie Hunsicker, design coordinator for the 37th Annual Designers' Showhouse, says this year's featured home, at 3143 S.W. Shadow Lane in the historic Westboro neighborhood, is unique because homeowners Walt and Susan Frederick have been deeply involved in the design process. Leslie Hunsicker, design coordinator for the 37th Annual Designers' Showhouse, says this year's featured home, at 3143 S.W. Shadow Lane in the historic Westboro neighborhood, is unique because homeowners Walt and Susan Frederick have been deeply involved in the design process.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.