At Home: Topeka Designers' Showhouse showcases 1927-era home
Leslie Hunsicker, design coordinator for the 37th Annual Designers' Showhouse, says this year's featured home, at 3143 S.W. Shadow Lane in the historic Westboro neighborhood, is unique because homeowners Walt and Susan Frederick have been deeply involved in the design process. Leslie Hunsicker, design coordinator for the 37th Annual Designers' Showhouse, says this year's featured home, at 3143 S.W. Shadow Lane in the historic Westboro neighborhood, is unique because homeowners Walt and Susan Frederick have been deeply involved in the design process.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why can't I use the little girls room.
|Apr 10
|John Marteny
|2
|Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa...
|Apr 7
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Apr 5
|Doug77
|185
|GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ...
|Mar 28
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Mar '17
|million
|1
|Topeka JCPenneys tapped for possible closure
|Mar '17
|Whiny1
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan '17
|give a gift and pay
|3
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC