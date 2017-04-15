Architect One wins top regional SBA award
Architect One owners Cassandra Taylor, left, Scott Gales, Michael Wilson and Andrew Weichen, are the 2017 Small Business Persons of the Year for the Kansas City District of the Small Business Administration. A commitment to planning for the future and to the Topeka community led a local architectural firm's owners to be named 2017 Small Business Persons of the Year.
