April 2017 bookings at Shawnee County Jail

Booked in connection with: driving while suspended: 2nd or subseqent convict, improper stop lamp or turn signal, hold for another county in Kansas Booked in connection with: forgery; distributing or issuing written instrumen, driving while suspended: 2nd or subseqent convict, speeding; maximum limits Booked in connection with: possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, use/possess w/intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body, civil chapter 61 warrant, Topeka bench warrants Booked in connection with: sexual expoitation of a child; unknown circumstanc, sexual exploitation of child; offender>18 employment of child Booked in connection with: identity theft, interfer with leo; false rprt by leo for action, possession of para w/intent to manufacture controlled substance, improper use of roadway by pedestrian, probation county on felony Booked in connection with: ... (more)

