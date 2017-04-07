April 2017 bookings at Shawnee County Jail
Booked in connection with: driving while suspended: 2nd or subseqent convict, improper stop lamp or turn signal, hold for another county in Kansas Booked in connection with: forgery; distributing or issuing written instrumen, driving while suspended: 2nd or subseqent convict, speeding; maximum limits Booked in connection with: possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, use/possess w/intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body, civil chapter 61 warrant, Topeka bench warrants Booked in connection with: sexual expoitation of a child; unknown circumstanc, sexual exploitation of child; offender>18 employment of child Booked in connection with: identity theft, interfer with leo; false rprt by leo for action, possession of para w/intent to manufacture controlled substance, improper use of roadway by pedestrian, probation county on felony Booked in connection with: ... (more)
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why can't I use the little girls room.
|2 hr
|John Marteny
|1
|Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa...
|Fri
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Wed
|Doug77
|185
|GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ...
|Mar 28
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Mar 14
|million
|1
|Topeka JCPenneys tapped for possible closure
|Mar 10
|Whiny1
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan '17
|give a gift and pay
|3
