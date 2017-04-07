After 11 months without a buyer, Topeka's St. Francis Health Center could close
Members of Topeka's medical community say St. Francis Health Center's Denver owners could close the hospital after failing to secure a deal with potential buyers. SCL Health, which has reported financial losses in recent years, placed St. Francis on the market 11 months ago, leaving 1,600 employees increasingly anxious about its future.
