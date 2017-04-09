3 leading Latino organizations in Topeka accepting applications for...
Three leading Latino organizations in Topeka, Topeka League of United Latin American Citizens Council No. 11071, El Centro of Topeka and MANA de Topeka, are now accepting applicants for the next leadership session of the Latino Leadership Collaborative of Kansas.
