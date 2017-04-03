2 men arrested in Jackson County for ...

2 men arrested in Jackson County for attempting to steal drugs

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KSNT-TV Topeka

A Wichita man known for playing air guitar is smiling big, after a stranger gifted him a real, electric guitar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSNT-TV Topeka.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Topeka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16) Sat Whiny1 178
News GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ... Mar 28 Cordwainer Trout 2
News Possible change in governors not altering Kansa... Mar 14 million 1
News Topeka JCPenneys tapped for possible closure Mar 10 Whiny1 1
News Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ... Jan '17 give a gift and pay 3
I need this answered. (Sep '16) Jan '17 Fat One Speaks 2
How's Topeka's Crazy Life (Jul '15) Jan '17 Vlad the Putin 2
See all Topeka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Topeka Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Shawnee County was issued at April 04 at 10:02AM CDT

Topeka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Topeka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
 

Topeka, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,609 • Total comments across all topics: 280,046,094

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC