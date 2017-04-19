190th Air Force wing plans open house in Topeka

An open house celebrating the 50th anniversary of the 190th Air Refueling Wing at Forbes Field, 60th anniversary of the Kansas Air National Guard, and the 70th birthday of the U.S. Air Force is scheduled 3 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. May 6 at Forbes Field Air National Guard Base, Topeka, according to a news release.

