Watkins: Topeka's Habitat for Humanity would be "substantially...
The Trump Administration's proposal to do away with Community Development Block Grants, or CDBG, funding that makes up an estimated 10 percent of Topeka Habitat for Humanity's budget would have a significant impact on the operations of the afforable housing program according to Habitat's executive director. "A 10 percent cut of the CDBG funds on top of a decrease in private donors and a decrease in bank and charitable foundation dollars really equals a substantial impact on our ability to do what we do," said Janice Watkins, who has lead the organization for a little more than a year.
