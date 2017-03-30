VIDEO: Topeka History Guy highlights actor and Highland Park graduate John Quade
Topeka Capital-Journal reporter Tim Hrenchir is back with another installment of Throwback Thursday with the History Guy. This time, Hrenchir narrates a short video about character actor John Quade, a 1956 Highland Park High School graduate who appeared in more than 100 movies and TV shows.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ...
|Tue
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Mar 14
|million
|1
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Mar 11
|Princess Hey
|177
|Topeka JCPenneys tapped for possible closure
|Mar 10
|Whiny1
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan '17
|give a gift and pay
|3
|I need this answered. (Sep '16)
|Jan '17
|Fat One Speaks
|2
|How's Topeka's Crazy Life (Jul '15)
|Jan '17
|Vlad the Putin
|2
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC