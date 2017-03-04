Vanity closing all 140 stores, including one in Topeka, after filing for bankruptcy
A Fargo-based women's clothing chain plans to close its 140 stores after more than 50 years in business. Vanity board chairman Jim Bennett tells KFGO the company has filed for bankruptcy protection.
