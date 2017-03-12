Use of force exercised by Topeka police 115 times in 2016
The Topeka Police Department exercised some form of force 115 times in 2016 and had four excessive force complaints, all of which were determined to be unfounded. The four complaints were determined to be unfounded, meaning the allegation is not supported by the facts or is a false allegation, Topeka police spokeswoman Amy McCarter said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Sat
|Princess Hey
|177
|Topeka JCPenneys tapped for possible closure
|Fri
|Whiny1
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan '17
|give a gift and pay
|3
|I need this answered. (Sep '16)
|Jan '17
|Fat One Speaks
|2
|How's Topeka's Crazy Life (Jul '15)
|Jan '17
|Vlad the Putin
|2
|Deborah Henderson and Kynan Dutton, welfare par... (Mar '14)
|Jan '17
|Rastenborg
|6
|Is there any country homes, rent to own?
|Dec '16
|Echoe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC