Unique house hits the market in Topeka
Built from the ground up with handicap accessibility in mind, there's no need to remodel or convert anything at 3304 SE Blakjack Way. The house was built as part of a new passion project, at the hands of two builders with Prestige Living.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSNT-TV Topeka.
Comments
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Wed
|Princess Hey
|175
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan '17
|give a gift and pay
|3
|I need this answered. (Sep '16)
|Jan '17
|Fat One Speaks
|2
|How's Topeka's Crazy Life (Jul '15)
|Jan '17
|Vlad the Putin
|2
|Deborah Henderson and Kynan Dutton, welfare par... (Mar '14)
|Jan '17
|Rastenborg
|6
|Is there any country homes, rent to own?
|Dec '16
|Echoe
|1
|topeka gangs out of control (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Jokerhahahahee
|115
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC