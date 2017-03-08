Unique house hits the market in Topeka

Unique house hits the market in Topeka

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KSNT-TV Topeka

Built from the ground up with handicap accessibility in mind, there's no need to remodel or convert anything at 3304 SE Blakjack Way. The house was built as part of a new passion project, at the hands of two builders with Prestige Living.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSNT-TV Topeka.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Topeka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16) Wed Princess Hey 175
News Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ... Jan '17 give a gift and pay 3
I need this answered. (Sep '16) Jan '17 Fat One Speaks 2
How's Topeka's Crazy Life (Jul '15) Jan '17 Vlad the Putin 2
Deborah Henderson and Kynan Dutton, welfare par... (Mar '14) Jan '17 Rastenborg 6
Is there any country homes, rent to own? Dec '16 Echoe 1
topeka gangs out of control (May '12) Nov '16 Jokerhahahahee 115
See all Topeka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Topeka Forum Now

Topeka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Topeka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
 

Topeka, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,380 • Total comments across all topics: 279,420,322

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC