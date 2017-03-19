U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos expected to be invited to Kansas
Kansas Education Commissioner Randy Watson will be meeting with U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos this week as a member of the Council of Chief State School Officers and will meet with her one-on-one. While he concedes "the possibility of her coming is remote," the chairman of the Kansas State Board of Education wants to invite U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to Kansas.
