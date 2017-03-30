Two more Topeka men to make appearances in 2014 home invasion slaying
On March 21, Anthony Rocky Guerrero II, 31, of Topeka, right, and Jorge Ramirez-Belmontes, 28, of Topeka, left, were charged with felony first-degree murder on Nov. 2, 2014, two counts of aggravated robbery, and one count each of aggravated burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary of Dustin McKinney's home, according to court records. On March 21, Jorge Ramirez-Belmontes, 28, of Topeka, was charged with felony first-degree murder on Nov. 2, 2014, two counts of aggravated robbery, and one count each of aggravated burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary of Dustin McKinney's home, according to court records.
