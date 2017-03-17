Two more defendants arrested in 2014 home invasion slaying case
In this Nov. 3, 2014, file photo, a Shawnee County Crime Scene Investigation Unit van is on the scene of the fatal shooting of Dustin McKinney. Two more men were arrested in the past two days in the 2014 shooting death of Dustin Cecil McKinney when men posing as police officers conducting a drug raid entered McKinney's north Shawnee County home.
