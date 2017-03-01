Trial of Topeka man charged with first-degree murder of Dustin McKinney to begin March 13

Angel Olavarria-Velez, 26, is to be tried starting March 13 on charges tied to the Nov. 2, 2014, killing of McKinney, 29, in his home at 734 N.W. 62nd. Jurors will hear about the .40-caliber pistol Angel Gabriel Olavarria-Velez purchased several months before gunmen dressed in law enforcement-style garb shot and killed Dustin Cecil McKinney in his north Shawnee County home in late 2014, a judge ruled Wednesday.

